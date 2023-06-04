Pham went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.
Pham, starting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was responsible for all the Mets' offense against starter Yusei Kikuchi with a pair of longballs. Pham is now 9-for-25 (.360) with five extra-base hits in his last nine games after following an 0-for-15 skid. The 35-year-old outfielder is slashing .234/.327/.457 with five home runs, 16 RBI and five stolen bases through 110 plate appearances this season.