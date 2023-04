Pham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Pham kicked off the scoring in the second inning with a solo blast to right centerfield, his second long ball of the season. The 35-year-old does not hold down an every day role and has seen 75 percent of his plate appearances come against lefties so far this year. He's now tallied a hit in four of his last five starts and is slashing .281/.361/.500.