Pham said he is optimistic about the right groin discomfort that caused his early departure from Thursday's loss to the White Sox, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Pham was lifted from the game after attempting to leg out a double play in the bottom of the third inning. This groin discomfort stems from a defensive play just before the All-Star break and he might need an extended period of rest to get it fully healed, though the Mets aren't saying yet whether the veteran outfielder will require a 10-day injured list stint. There should be more clarity on the situation ahead of Friday's series opener at Boston.