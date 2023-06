Pham will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

With Mark Canha picking up more time at first base of late sans Pete Alonso (wrist), Pham may be moving into a near-everyday role. Pham will pick up his fourth consecutive start in left field after going 4-for-13 with three doubles, a walk, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base over the previous three contests.