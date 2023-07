Pham (groin) remains day-to-day after being re-evaluated Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Pham hurt his right groin in the final game before the All-Star break, but an MRI came back negative and it's looking like he should be able to avoid the injured list. The veteran outfielder has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season, producing a .940 OPS over his last 40 games.