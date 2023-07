Pham (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox but said he'll be available off the bench, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's the third consecutive game out of the starting nine for Pham due to the groin injury, but he could come off the bench Sunday and expects to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees. Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil are starting in the corner outfield while Danny Mendick mans second base.