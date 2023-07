Pham went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's loss to the Giants.

The journeyman outfielder remains one of the few bright spots for a Mets team that now sits 10 games below .500. Over his last 15 contests, Pham has delivered seven multi-hit performances, slashing .386/.435/.596 with three of his nine homers and three of his nine steals on the season along with nine runs and 10 RBI.