Pham went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run during a loss to the Tigers in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The veteran outfielder got the Mets on the board in the second inning by hooking a Joey Wentz pitch down the left-field line and just inside the foul pole. Pham snapped an 0-for-15 mini-slump with the blast, and on the season he sports a .773 OPS -- which would be his highest mark since 2019 -- with three homers, two steals, four runs and eight RBI in 59 plate appearances.