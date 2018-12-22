Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Avoids arbitration with Mets

D'Arnaud and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $3.515 million contract Saturday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

D'Arnaud made it into just four games for the Mets last season before suffering a partially torn UCL, an injury which required Tommy John surgery. He's expected to be ready by Opening Day but he'll now be battling for a backup job with Kevin Plawecki and Tomas Nido after the Mets signed Wilson Ramos to be their starting backstop.

