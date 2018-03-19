Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Big spring continues Sunday
D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
The 29-year-old could be in line to lose playing time behind the plate to Kevin Plawecki under new manager Mickey Callaway, but d'Arnaud is certainly making a positive impression on his new bench boss this spring, going 10-for-31 with three doubles, two homers and a 6:5 BB:K. Perhaps most importantly, d'Arnaud has looked healthy so far in camp, and if he can avoid the lengthy DL stints and lingering injuries that have plagued his career to date, he could still have some upside left in his bat.
