Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Brings home three against Braves
D'Arnaud went 1-for-5 with three RBI in a 7-1 win over the Braves on Wednesday.
He brought a run in when he reached on an error and then two more with a two-run single. Somewhat obscured by the brutal campaign the Mets have endured as a team, d'Arnaud's bounced back nicely after a rough 2016 -- he's set new career bests in homers (16) and RBI (57), and if not for a depressed BABIP, he'd be helping owners out in batting average too.
