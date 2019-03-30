Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Catches full exhibition game
D'Arnaud (elbow) caught nine innings during an exhibition game Saturday for the first time this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
D'Arnaud had made appearances behind the plate throughout spring training but catching an exhibition game in full is a big step towards his return from the injured list. The 30-year-old is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery but appears to be nearing his return to action. Tomas Nido will continue to back up Wilson Ramos in his absence.
