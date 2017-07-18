Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Cedes Tuesday's start
D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
D'Arnaud has just six hits and possesses a lowly .523 OPS in the past 14 games. He'll hit the bench for the second time in three games to allow Rene Rivera to log a start behind the dish.
