Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Cleared for defensive work
D'Arnaud is scheduled to play catcher in a "B" game Thursday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
D'Arnaud is being eased into action this spring as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. After being limited to DH duties through his first two Grapefruit League appearances, d'Arnaud has been cleared to setup behind the dish for the first time this spring. Barring any setbacks, the 30-year-old should open the season as the backup to Wilson Ramos.
