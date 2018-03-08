Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Clubs first spring homer Wednesday

D'Arnaud went 2-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The blast was his first of the spring, and d'Arnaud is now slashing a strong .294/.455/.529 through 17 at-bats. The 29-year-old played a career-high 112 games last season and as a result slugged a career-high 16 homers and 57 RBI, but his rate stats remained mediocre, and even if he can stay healthy in 2018 there's little reason to expect a sudden renaissance from the one-time top prospect.