Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Collects hit in return to lineup
D'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Seeing his first action in nearly a year due to Tommy John surgery, d'Arnaud slotted in at DH and quickly showed the offensive side of his game was A-OK. The next step will be to show he can handle his defensive duties, but if he has no setbacks this spring, the 30-year-old figures to begin the season as the Mets' No. 2 catcher behind Wilson Ramos.
