Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Collects three hits against Oakland

D'Arnaud went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run during Saturday's win over the Athletics.

The backstop hasn't moved the fantasy needle outside of deep fantasy settings, and his .241/.302/.449 slash line isn't overly encouraging. Still, nine home runs, 31 RBI and 24 runs through just 205 plate appearances is serviceable production from the catcher position. D'Arnaud also offers modest upside moving forward.