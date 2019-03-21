Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Could open season on IL

Manager Mickey Callaway hinted Thursday that d'Arnaud could open the season on the injured list, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

D'Arnaud is working his way back from Tommy John surgery that the underwent last April. While he returned to Grapefruit League play last week, the Mets are apparently concerned that d'Arnaud might not have enough time to get the necessary amount of at-bats in before the start of the season. Factor in concerns regarding the backstop's throwing, and d'Arnaud could be ticketed for the IL to open the year. Should he open the season on the shelf, Devin Mesoraco would likely break camp as the team's backup catcher.