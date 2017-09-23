Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Day off Saturday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

D'Arnaud has been on fire of late, hitting three home runs and driving in seven over his last three games, but he is just 4-for-16 with six strikeouts in his career against Saturday's opposing starter Stephen Strasburg, so he will be held out in favor of Kevin Plawecki.

