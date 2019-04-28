Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Designated for assignment

D'Arnaud was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets waited out d'Arnaud's recovery from Tommy John surgery but gave him only 23 at-bats to prove himself this season. He'll be removed from the roster after grabbing just two hits in those at-bats. Tomas Nido was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to be the team's backup catcher.