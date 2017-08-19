Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Gets day off Saturday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

D'Arnaud will head to the bench for a breather after starting four straight games, going 2-for-15 (.133) over that span. Kevin Plawecki will draw a start behind the dish in his stead, batting eighth.

