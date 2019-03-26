Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Heading to injured list

D'Arnaud (elbow) will be placed on the injured list at the start of the season, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

D'Arnaud is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, though he was able to play in some spring games, so his absence may not be a long one. Tomas Nido will back up Wilson Ramos in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories