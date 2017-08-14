Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench Monday
D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
D'Arnaud has just one hit over his last 15 at-bats, so he'll get the day off to gather himself after starting three of the last four games behind the dish. In his place, Rene Rivera will serve as the Mets' backstop, batting eighth.
More News
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...