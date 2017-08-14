Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench Monday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

D'Arnaud has just one hit over his last 15 at-bats, so he'll get the day off to gather himself after starting three of the last four games behind the dish. In his place, Rene Rivera will serve as the Mets' backstop, batting eighth.

