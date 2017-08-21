Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench Monday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

D'Arnaud will get the day off after starting five of the last six games at catcher. Kevin Plawecki will take over behind the dish for him, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast