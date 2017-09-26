Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Held out Tuesday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

D'Arnaud has not started back-to-back games since last week, and that trend will continue Tuesday despite d'Arnaud going 2-for-3 with a home run in the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader. Kevin Plawecki will get the nod behind the plate in d'Arnaud's place.

