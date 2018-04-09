Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Hits bench Monday
D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
D'Arnaud started the past two games for the Mets, but he only managed to collect one hit in nine at-bats. The Mets timeshare behind the plate will continue Monday, as Kevin Plawecki takes a turn as the catcher for starter Noah Syndergaard.
More News
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Will not be in Thursday's lineup•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Big spring continues Sunday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Set to lose playing time•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...