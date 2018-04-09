Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Hits bench Monday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

D'Arnaud started the past two games for the Mets, but he only managed to collect one hit in nine at-bats. The Mets timeshare behind the plate will continue Monday, as Kevin Plawecki takes a turn as the catcher for starter Noah Syndergaard.

