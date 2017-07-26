Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Hits bench Wednesday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

D'Arnaud has hits in each of his past five starts, but he'll hit the bench after starting the first two games of the series with San Diego. Rene Rivera will assume catching duties for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast