Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Homers twice in win over Nats
D'Arnaud homered twice and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game Friday against the Nationals.
This marks the second time d'Arnaud has launched two homers in 2017, and remarkably enough, both came against the Nationals. He now has 15 home runs, good for a career high. The catcher's batting line sits at .245/.292/.442 as his power numbers have been the brightest spot of an otherwise mediocre season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...