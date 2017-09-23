Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Homers twice in win over Nats

D'Arnaud homered twice and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game Friday against the Nationals.

This marks the second time d'Arnaud has launched two homers in 2017, and remarkably enough, both came against the Nationals. He now has 15 home runs, good for a career high. The catcher's batting line sits at .245/.292/.442 as his power numbers have been the brightest spot of an otherwise mediocre season.