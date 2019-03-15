Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Makes spring debut behind plate

D'Arnaud went 0-for-3 at the plate, and 0-for-2 throwing out base stealers, in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

It was his first work behind the plate with the big-league club since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. While d'Arnaud's throws to second base didn't get the job done, the fact that he was able to make them at all was an encouraging step in his recovery. He remains in a camp battle with Devin Mesoraco for the Mets' No. 2 catching job.