Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Making spring debut
D'Arnaud (elbow) will make his spring debut Sunday as expected, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
The Mets have held d'Arnaud out up to this point of the spring in order to let him complete his recovery from the Tommy John procedure he underwent last April, but he is finally ready to get back on the field. D'Arnaud will be eased into action, and will serve as the Mets' designated hitter Sunday while occupying the third spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Returning to lineup Sunday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Nearing game action•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Not available just yet•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: On track for Opening Day•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Undergoes successful TJ surgery Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...