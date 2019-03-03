Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Making spring debut

D'Arnaud (elbow) will make his spring debut Sunday as expected, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The Mets have held d'Arnaud out up to this point of the spring in order to let him complete his recovery from the Tommy John procedure he underwent last April, but he is finally ready to get back on the field. D'Arnaud will be eased into action, and will serve as the Mets' designated hitter Sunday while occupying the third spot in the lineup.