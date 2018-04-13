Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Moves to 60-day DL

D'Arnaud was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday.

This move comes as no surprise, as d'Arnaud is expected to miss the remainder of the season now that he needs Tommy John surgery. The embattled catcher will look to rehab in advance of a return sometime during the 2019 season. With Kevin Plawecki (hand) also on the disabled list, Jose Lobaton seems like the top catcher on the roster for the time being.