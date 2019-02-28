Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Nearing game action
D'Arnaud (elbow) said he's "getting close to being in games," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "Everything feels good," said the backstop. "Defensively, good. Offensively, good."
The Mets have brought d'Arnaud along slowly this spring as he works back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last April. While he remains without a concrete return date at the moment, the 30-year-old suggested he could be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut within a matter of days, as he's cleared the majority of necessary hurdles. Once healthy, d'Arnaud will compete with Devin Mesoraco for the team's backup catching role.
