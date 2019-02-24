Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Not available just yet
D'Arnaud (surgery) still isn't ready to make his spring training debut, although he is healthy enough to play, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
D'Arnaud is coming off Tommy John surgery and although the Mets are confident he's healthy enough to play in spring training games, they'll limit him to reps in the back fields for now as a precaution. It's unclear as to when he may take the field with the big-league club, but manager Mickey Callaway stated he wants to see d'Arnaud go through more simulated drills before reintroducing him to game action.
