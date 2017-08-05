Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Not in Saturday's lineup

D'Arnaud is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud will get Saturday afternoon off after going 0-for-3 in Friday night's game. Rene Rivera will start in his place, hitting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast