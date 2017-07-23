Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Not in Sunday lineup

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Sunday against the A's, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

On the heels of a three-hit performance Saturday, d'Arnaud will get the day off after starting the first two games of the series. Rene Rivera will take over behind the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast