Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Saturday

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Kevin Plawecki will start at catcher and hit sixth for Saturday's game. D'Arnaud's mediocre season has continued through August, as he's hitting just .210 with a .537 OPS over 20 games since the start of the month.

