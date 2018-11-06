Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: On track for Opening Day
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said d'Arnaud (elbow) is on track to be fully healthy for Opening Day, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
D'Arnaud appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2018. While he's expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 campaign, it's unclear if he will be competing for a starting role with the Mets, as New York could choose to non-tender the backstop this winter given his injury history and underwhelming numbers since breaking into the majors in 2013 (.245/.306/.406 with 47 homers across parts of six seasons).
More News
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Undergoes successful TJ surgery Tuesday•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Set for Tommy John surgery•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out with partially torn UCL•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sits for second consecutive game•
-
Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Hits bench Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...