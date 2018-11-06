Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: On track for Opening Day

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said d'Arnaud (elbow) is on track to be fully healthy for Opening Day, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

D'Arnaud appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2018. While he's expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 campaign, it's unclear if he will be competing for a starting role with the Mets, as New York could choose to non-tender the backstop this winter given his injury history and underwhelming numbers since breaking into the majors in 2013 (.245/.306/.406 with 47 homers across parts of six seasons).