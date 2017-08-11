Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of lineup Friday
D'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup against the Phillies on Friday.
D'Arnaud has gone 0-for-7 at the plate over the past two games, so he'll take a seat on the bench. Rene Rivera takes over behind the plate and will act as battery mate for probable starter Seth Lugo.
