Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of lineup Friday

D'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup against the Phillies on Friday.

D'Arnaud has gone 0-for-7 at the plate over the past two games, so he'll take a seat on the bench. Rene Rivera takes over behind the plate and will act as battery mate for probable starter Seth Lugo.

