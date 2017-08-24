Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of lineup Thursday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Thursday against Arizona.

Following three starts in the past four games, d'Arnaud will get the matinee off in favor of Kevin Plawecki. Since the beginning of August, the catcher is batting .207/.230/.310 with one home run and five RBI.

