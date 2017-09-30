Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Saturday's lineup

D'Arnaud is out of Saturday's lineup against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

He has done his best to salvage what had been a mediocre year over the first five months, as he is hitting .333/.373/.741 with six home runs in his last 54 at-bats. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and hit fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast