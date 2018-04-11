Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out with partially torn UCL
D'Arnaud was placed on the disabled list with a partial tear of his right UCL on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Tommy John surgery is a possibility for d'Arnaud, and if that happens, he'd likely be out until the middle of next season. It's hard luck for the oft-injured catcher, who appeared in a career-high 112 games last season. Tomas Nido was called up to fill his spot on the roster and will back up Kevin Plawecki, who will move from a timeshare to a full-time starter role.
