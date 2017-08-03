Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Receives breather Thursday

D'Arnaud is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.

D'Arnaud gets a day off after catching the previous four games, going 6-for-16 with one RBI during that span. In his place, Rene Rivera sets up behind the plate, batting eighth.

