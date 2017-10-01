Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Receives Sunday off

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

D'Arnaud will find himself positioned on the bench for the final game of the regular season. Tomas Nido will fill in behind the plate in his stead.

