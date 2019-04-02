Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Rehab starting Thursday

D'Arnaud (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

D'Arnaud is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery after missing nearly the entirety of 2018. It's not yet clear how long the team expects his rehab assignment to be.

More News
Our Latest Stories