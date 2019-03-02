Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Returning to lineup Sunday

D'Arnaud (elbow) will return to the lineup as a designated hitter Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets have handled d'Arnaud carefully as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, but returning Sunday should give him enough time to compete for an Opening Day spot. He'll be battling Devin Mesoraco for the backup catcher job behind Wilson Ramos.

