Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Returns from IL
The Mets activated d'Arnaud (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
D'Arnaud has finally reached the finish line in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which cost him all but four games of the 2018 season. Though he's typically served as the Mets' No. 1 catcher when healthy for parts of the past six seasons, d'Arnaud is now the clear backup following the team's signing of Wilson Ramos this winter. Expect d'Arnaud to only make a couple starts per week now that he's back on the active roster.
