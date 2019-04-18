Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Rough start to season

D'Arnaud went 0-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Since coming off the IL, d'Arnaud has gone just 1-for-14 in five games. The Mets have been giving Wilson Ramos frequent rest, taking him out of the starting lineup every fourth game or so, but d'Arnaud isn't exactly doing much to warrant a larger share of the workload. Barring an injury to Ramos, he'll remain well off the fantasy radar even in deep two-catcher formats.

