Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Set for Tommy John surgery

D'Arnaud (elbow) will miss the entirety of the 2017 season after deciding to undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

A lengthy absence was expected for d'Arnaud, who was diagnosed with a partial tear of his right UCL on Wednesday. Now it's confirmed that he'll elect to have surgery, which will keep him out for the entire year. Tommy John recovery times aren't quite as lengthy for position players as for pitchers, so d'Arnaud could be back at the start of next season. In the meantime, with Kevin Plawecki also on the disabled list with a broken hand, Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido will share catching duties in New York.