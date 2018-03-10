Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Set to lose playing time
D'Arnaud will see fewer starts against right-handed pitching in 2018, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports. "With the way our catchers are, the way they hit, we're going be able to cover opposing pitchers pretty good. Obviously d'Arnaud is really good against lefties and I feel like [Kevin] Plawecki hangs in there really good against tough righties," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Friday. "So I think we'll base who's catching more on that type stuff, (rather) than who (pitchers) prefer to throw to."
While d'Arnaud won't be relegated to the weak side of a full platoon -- his .704 career OPS against RHP is actually better than Plawecki's .628 mark -- Callaway seems to be leaning towards a more even split in playing time behind the plate between his two catchers. While seeing a larger share of his at-bats against lefties will likely improve d'Arnaud's rate stats, and a smaller workload could help keep him healthy. the move would also lead to lower totals in HR and RBI and probably result in an overall blow to his already shaky fantasy value.
