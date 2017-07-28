Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Sits out Friday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud will get Friday night off after catching Thursday's contest and going 0-for-4 on the evening. Rene Rivera will pick up a start behind the dish in his stead.

